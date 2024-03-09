Bengals Re-Signing OL Cody Ford

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are re-signing G Cody Ford to a one-year contract.

Ford, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract and made a base salary of $1.5 Million for the 2022 season.

The Bills traded Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick last year. Ford was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last year when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals.

In 2023, Ford appeared in 17 games for the Bills making a start for them at tackle.