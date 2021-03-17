Bengals Re-Signing RB Samaje Perine

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bengals are re-signing RB Samaje Perine to a two-year contract.

Perine, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract with Washington waived him coming out of the preseason last year.

The Bengals later claimed Perine off of waivers before cutting him loose and later re-signing him to their practice squad. From there, the Dolphins added him to their active roster and he eventually returned to the Bengals last year.

In 2020, Perine appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and rushed 63 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 66 yards.