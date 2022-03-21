Bengals Re-Signing WR Stanley Morgan

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing WR Stanley Morgan to a two-year contract on Monday, according to Doug Kyed.

Morgan, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals and has been on and off of the team’s roster ever since.

In 2021, Morgan appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught two passes for 11 yards and no touchdowns.