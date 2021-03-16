Bengals Signing CB Chidobe Awuzie To Three-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are signing CB Chidobe Awuzie to a three-year contract.

Bengals CB William Jackson is a free agent and there has been some question as to whether he’ll be back with the team in 2021. This news further implies that Jackson will be moving on and have a new team.

Awuzie, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Awuzie appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded 38 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.