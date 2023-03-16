Bengals Signing DB Nick Scott

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing DB Nick Scott, according to Jordan Schultz.

Scott, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,597,328 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $675,000 this season.

Scott is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Scott appeared in 16 games for the Rams and recorded 85 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and five pass defenses.