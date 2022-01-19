Bengals Signing DT Zach Kerr From Cardinals PS

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran DT Zach Kerr from the Cardinals practice squad. This move will provide depth after the team lost DT Larry Ogunjobi to injury in round one of the playoffs.

Kerr, 31, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in all three of his seasons with the Colts.

However, Indianapolis declined to tender him a restricted offer, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year contract but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Kerr later signed on with the Cardinals and finished out the year in Arizona. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers but was released last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in March, but was cut loose in November.

The Cardinals signed him, once again, a few days later but was cut loose after a week.

In 2021, Kerr appeared in four games for the 49ers and three with the Cardinals, recording six tackles and none for a loss.