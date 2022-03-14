Bengals Signing G Alex Cappa To Four-Year, $40M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Bengals are signing G Alex Cappa to a four-year, $40 million deal.

Cappa, 27, was a third-round pick by the Bucs out of Humboldt State back in 2018. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,368,704, including a $793,704 signing bonus, $793,704 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $842,176.

He was set to hit the free-agent market this offseason, yet it didn’t take the Bengals long to get a deal done with him.

In 2021, Cappa appeared in and started all 17 games for the Buccaneers at right guard.