Bengals Signing K Evan McPherson To Three-Year, $16.5M Extension

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bengals have agreed to terms with K Evan McPherson on a three-year, $16.5 million deal.

Garafolo notes that this is the largest three-year extension for a kicker in NFL history.

McPherson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,823,712 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

In 2023, McPherson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and converted 26 of 31 field goal attempts and all 40 extra-point tries.