Bengals Signing LB Oren Burks To Two-Year, $5 Million Deal

The Bengals are closing in on a two-year, $5 million deal with former Eagles LB Oren Burks, according to Ian Rapoport.

Burks, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $3,280,756 rookie contract that included an $820,756 signing bonus with Green Bay.

From there, Burks signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the 49ers in 2022. He caught on with the Eagles back in March but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Burks appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.