Bengals Signing OL Ted Karras To Three-Year, $18M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is reporting that the Bengals are signing OL Ted Karras to a three-year, $18 million contract.

Karras, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He signed a four-year deal with the Patriots, but was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to their practice squad.

New England later added him to their practice squad and he finished out his contract in 2019. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Dolphins after testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

Karras returned to the Patriots last year on a one-year, $4 million deal.

In 2021, Karras appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots, making 13 starts for them at center.