Bengals Signing TE Nick Eubanks

Kelsey Conway reports that the Bengals are signing TE Nick Eubanks to a contract for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Welcome to The Jungle! We've signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks! pic.twitter.com/M9sp4NaMPB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 5, 2022

Eubanks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan in 2021 before catching on with the Cowboys. He was let go by the team during roster cuts and caught on with the Eagles, yet was let go just two days later.

He was then signed to the Lions practice squad before being released this offseason. Eubanks is yet to appear in an NFL game in his career.

During his four-year career at Michigan, Eubanks caught 45 passes for 578 yards (12.8 YPC) and six touchdowns.