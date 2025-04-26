Bengals Signing UDFA Arkansas DT Eric Gregory

Per Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are signing undrafted Arkansas DT Eric Gregory to a contract.
Pelissero adds that the deal includes a $30,000 signing bonus.
Gregory, 24, hails from Memphis, Tennessee, and attended IMG Academy during high school.
He initially redshirted as a freshman in 2019 before appearing in only nine games due to the pandemic-shortened season.
During his six years at Arkansas, Gregory appeared in 61 games and made 44 starts. He recorded 135 tackles, nine and a half sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception.\
