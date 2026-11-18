Bills HC Joe Brady announced they are activating WR Tyrell Shavers from their Physically Unable to Perform list, per Chris Brown.

Shavers was placed on the PUP list in July and has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Shavers, 27, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2023 draft. He was let go at the end of camp and spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

Buffalo signed him to a futures deal after the season and let him go after training camp again. He re-signed to the practice squad for the 2024 season and was activated three times.

Once again, Shavers inked a futures deal with the Bills and this time made the team.

In 2025, Shavers appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and caught 15 passes on 23 targets for 245 yards and a touchdown.