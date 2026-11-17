The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DB Te’Cory Couch to the practice squad.

The Bills released G Nick Broeker from the practice squad in a corresponding move and placed G Ar’maj Reed-Adams on injured reserve.

Broeker, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he caught on with the Texans.

The Steelers signed Broeker to a contract in May before waiving him. He had a brief stint with the Cowboys last year during camp but was waived and signed with the Bills’ practice squad, where he remained until December before signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Broeker then signed a futures deal with the Bills this offseason but was among the final roster cuts and started the year on the practice squad before being let go a few weeks later. He then signed with the Titans’ practice squad for a week but was let go and re-joined Buffalo’s practice squad in November.

In 2024, Broeker appeared in nine games for the Texans as a guard.