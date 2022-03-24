Bills Re-Signing RB Taiwan Jones

Bills RB Taiwan Jones‘ agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced that his client has re-signed with Buffalo.

Congrats @TaiwanJonesNFL for signing back in @BuffaloBills for his 12th season! Boom! — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) March 24, 2022

Jones, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2011. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5 million contract when the Raiders released him in 2017.

Jones later signed a one-year contract with the Bills and spent two seasons in Buffalo before joining the Texans in 2019. He’s re-signed with the Bills on two consecutive one-year deals.

In 2021, Jones was active for all 17 games for the Bills. He had 14 yards as a kickoff return specialist but otherwise didn’t record any stats.