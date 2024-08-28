Bills Re-Signing S Kareem Jackson To Practice Squad

Joe Buscaglia reports that the Bills are re-signing veteran S Kareem Jackson to their practice squad.

Jackson, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season but was suspended twice for tackling violations and waived midseason.

The Texans claimed Jackson and he finished out the season in Houston before signing with the Bills in July of 2024.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the Broncos and two for the Texans and recorded 53 total tackles, two interceptions, and three pass deflections.