Bills Signing DT DaQuan Jones

The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran DT DaQuan Jones, according to Dianna Russini.

The Bills needed a replacement for DT Harrison Phillips, who left the team in free-agency to go to Minnesota.

Jones, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. He just finished the final year of his deal and made a base salary of $7 million in 2020.

From there, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Panthers last offseason.

In 2021, Jones appeared in all 17 games for Carolina, picking up 38 total tackles including one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.

