Bills Signing Former Cowboys OL Connor McGovern To Three-Year, $23M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bills are signing G Connor McGovern to a three-year, $23 million deal to bolster their offensive line.

The #Bills have agreed to terms with G Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal, source says. Former third-round pick of the #Cowboys heading to Buffalo. This means 50% of the Connor McGoverns available in free agency have agreed to deals. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

McGovern, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,402,116 rookie contract including an $882,116 signing bonus with the Cowboys.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Connor McGovern appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys, making 15 starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 64 guard out of 77 qualifying players.