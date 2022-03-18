Bills Signing LB Marquel Lee

The Buffalo Bills are signing LB Marquel Lee to a contract on Friday, according to his agency.
Congratulations to client Marquel Lee on signing with the @BuffaloBills! #TSEG #MarquelLee #NFL #Linebacker #BuffaloBills #Bills #FreeAgency pic.twitter.com/Gxje4hepXS
— TheSportsEntGroup (@TheSportsEntGrp) March 18, 2022
Lee, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.
Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal this offseason but was cut loose. He re-signed with the Raiders in September.
In 2021, Lee has appeared in 11 games and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!