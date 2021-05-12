Bills Signing OL Steven Gonzalez

The Buffalo Bills are signing OL Steven Gonzalez to a contract on Wednesday, according to his agent.

Gonzalez, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2020. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Gonzalez, unfortunately, sat out the 2020 season.

During his four-year career at Penn State, Gonzalez played in 50 games, most of which coming at left guard.