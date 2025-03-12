Bills Signing S Darrick Forrest

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Bills are signing S Darrick Forrest to a one-year deal.

He’ll add to the depth and competition at safety for Buffalo this year, as the Bills are looking pretty open at the position at the moment.

Forrest, 25, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati by the Commanders.

He signed a four-year, $3,791,072 rookie contract and played out that deal in Washington.

In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games and recorded 13 total tackles.