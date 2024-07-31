Bills Signing S Terrell Burgess

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills are signing S Terrell Burgess to the roster.

He was part of a group of veteran safeties who worked out for Buffalo on Tuesday. The Bills have had some injuries to the position in recent days.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement and cut P Jack Browning to make room on the roster.

Burgess, 25, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 104 pick in the third round out of Utah in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.481 million rookie deal when the Rams released him.

Burgess later signed on to the Giants’ practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract. New York waived last May with an injury designation, however. He caught on with the Commanders and was signed to the practice squad to start the season before eventually being promoted to the active roster.

In 2023, Burgess appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and recorded 25 total tackles.