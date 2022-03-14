Bills Signing Veteran G Rodger Saffold

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills are signing veteran G Rodger Saffold to a contract on Monday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Saffold, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams before agreeing to a five-year, $42.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2014.

However, the Raiders failed Saffold on a physical and returned to the Rams on a five-year, $31.347 million contract that included $19.5 million guaranteed.

Saffold was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans that includes $22.5 million guaranteed. Tennessee opted to release him last week.

In 2021, Saffold appeared in 15 games for the Titans, making 15 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 35 guard out of 82 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.