Bills Signing WR Grant DuBose

Adam Schefter reports that former Dolphins and Packers WR Grant DuBose is signing with the Bills.

DuBose, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft out of Charlotte.

He was later waived by Green Bay but signed to the practice squad.

DuBose was elevated by the Packers in Week 18 before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024.

He then joined the Dolphins before being sidelined by a shoulder injury and was later released by Miami after spending time on injured reserve.

In 2024, Dubose appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught one pass for 13 yards.