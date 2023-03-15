BREAKING: Bengals Signing LT Orlando Brown Jr To Four-Year, $64M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are signing former Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr to a four-year $64 million contract.

According to Pelissero, this is a “front-loaded” contract that includes a $31 million signing bonus, which is the largest ever for an offensive lineman.

The Chiefs declined to franchise Brown and instead signed Jawaan Taylor in free agency, leaving Brown as the top offensive lineman to hit the open market.

The Bengals have really poured a lot of resources into building out their offensive line to protect Joe Burrow and he now gets a new left tackle.

Brown, 26, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720 when he was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick.

Brown Jr. was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on him at a sum of $16.6 million.

In 2021, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made 17 starts at left tackle. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 19 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

