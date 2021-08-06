Bills Signing QB Josh Allen To Six-Year, $258 Million Extension

Update:

Adam Schefter reports Josh Allen is receiving a six-year, $258 million extension with $150 million guaranteed.

According to Ian Rapoport, Allen will earn $100 million fully guaranteed upon signing. His guaranteed figure and signing bonus are both NFL records.

According to Chris Mortensen, the Bills have agreed to terms with QB Josh Allen on a six-year contract extension through 2028.

The Buffalo Bills confirmed Allen’s extension:

Earlier this week, Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the status of extension talks with Allen on WGR 550 Monday by saying they will “probably put a deadline on [contract talks] at some point here in the preseason.”

Beane added they were hoping to get a deal done with Allen, so it seems talks picked up quickly after recent reports indicated a deal wasn’t imminent.

“Hopefully we can get something done this year,” Beane said. “Josh knows him and I have had great conversations this spring, and summer, about it. He’ll play it out this year even if we can’t get something done. I promised him if we can’t get [an extension] done that we’ll pick it up as soon as we get to next offseason and try again.”

Allen, 25, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2018 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option last month.

The fifth-year option will cost the Bills $23.106 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season but did not prevent from negotiating a long-term deal.

In 2020, Allen started all 16 games, completing 69.2% of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed 102 times for 421 yards (4.1 YPC) and eight additional touchdowns.