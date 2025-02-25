BREAKING: Bills Signing WR Khalil Shakir To Four-Year Deal Worth Up To $60M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills have agreed to terms on a contract extension for WR Khalil Shakir worth up to $60.2 million over four years.

Of that sum, $32 million is guaranteed, per Rapoport. Shakir was entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.

The starting slot receiver had a breakout 2024 season for Buffalo and established himself as the team’s most reliable receiver.

Shakir, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He signed a four-year, $4,007,152 rookie contract that included a $347,152 signing bonus.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $3,325,000 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2024, Shakir appeared in 15 games for the Bills and caught 76 passes on 100 targets for 821 yards and four touchdowns.