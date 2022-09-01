BREAKING: Broncos Signing Russell Wilson To Five-Year, $245M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos and QB Russell Wilson have agreed to terms on an enormous five-year, $245 million extension.

He adds the deal includes $165 million in guaranteed money and locks Wilson up for seven total seasons. He had two years remaining on his original contract.

Both Wilson and Denver had downplayed the idea of getting a contract done until next offseason, especially with new owners taking over this summer.

However, this could actually end up saving the team money in the long run given how quickly quarterback contracts are growing, and it’s notable that the Broncos didn’t have to guarantee 100 percent of Wilson’s deal.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos this offseason in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown.