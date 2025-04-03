BREAKING: Cardinals Signing TE Trey McBride To Four-Year, $76M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals and TE Trey McBride have agreed to terms on a four-year, $76 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $43 million guaranteed and at $19 million a year, makes McBride the new highest-paid tight end in football.

Arizona had made it clear this offseason this deal was one of the organization’s top priorities and has now followed through.

McBride, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $6,299,662 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $5.2 million in 2025.

In 2024, McBride appeared in 16 games and recorded 111 receptions for 1,146 yards (10.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.