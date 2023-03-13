BREAKING: Chiefs Signing OT Jawaan Taylor To Four-Year, $80M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a deal with RT Jawaan Taylor worth $80 million over four years.

That’s a staggering $20 million a year, putting Taylor near the top of the market for the position. And with $60 million guaranteed, per Schefter, the deal isn’t empty calories either.

James Palmer reports the Chiefs plan to play Taylor on the left side. He has been a right tackle for Jacksonville for the past couple of seasons.

Taylor, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of Florida. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

Taylor was due to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars, making 17 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We have him listed in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.