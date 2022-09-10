Colts Signing G Quenton Nelson To Record Contract

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts and G Quenton Nelson have reached an agreement on a four-year extension averaging $20 million per year that includes $60 million guaranteed.

Nelson is now the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

The Colts had made it clear that they were prepared to make Nelson one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Nelson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

Nelson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Nelson appeared in 13 games for the Colts, making 13 starts for them at guard.