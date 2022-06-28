BREAKING: Commanders Signing WR Terry McLaurin To Three-Year, $71M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders and WR Terry McLaurin have reached an agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $71 million.

Schefter adds the deal includes a record $28 million signing bonus. At just under $24 million a year in new money average, it puts McLaurin in the top five among all receivers.

We’ve seen other teams trade their star wideouts rather than fork over that much money this offseason. But Commanders HC Ron Rivera was adamant the team wasn’t trading McLaurin, and unlike other teams who have said similar things about players it appears Washington meant it.

McLaurin, 26, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $3,962,594 contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games for Washington and caught 77 of 130 targets for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.