Dolphins Signing LT Terron Armstead To Five-Year, $75M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are signing former Saints LT Terron Armstead to a five-year deal. The contract can be worth up to $87.5 million with $43.37 million guaranteed.

Tom Pelissero adds that Armstead’s five-year deal is worth $75 million.

The Dolphins recently brought Armstead in for a visit after it became clear that Miami was a serious landing spot for the veteran left tackle.

There was some talk about Armstead possibly returning to the Saints, depending on whether they acquired Deshaun Watson.

Armstead, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructure.

Armstead’s deal is set to void before the start of the 2022 league year, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Armstead appeared in eight games for the Saints, making eight starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 26 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

