Giants Signing WR Kenny Golladay Four-Year, $72M Deal

Josina Anderson reports that the Giants and WR Kenny Golladay have agreed to terms on a deal.

According to Ian Rapoport, Golladay receives a four-year, $72 million contract worth up to $76 million with $40 million guaranteed from the Giants.

Golladay has been in New York for a few days now discussing a potential contract with the Giants and it looks like the two parties were able to get a deal done in the end.

Reports had said that Golladay visited with the Bears earlier in the week and had an offer from the Bengals.

The Ravens also inquired, according to one report, but it seemed all along that the Giants were really the team to beat in the end.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

Golladay is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

