Raiders Signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Three-Year, $67.5M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are closing in on a deal with QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adam Schefter confirms that Garoppolo is, in fact, signing with the Raiders. He will receive a three-year, $67.5 million deal that includes $34 million guaranteed.

This deal will reunite Garoppolo with his former OC Josh McDaniels.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that the Raiders and Texans were the two teams showing interest in Garoppolo. There was also some talk about the Jets being an option for Garoppolo if things went south Aaron Rodgers.

However, it looks like the Raiders proved to be his best option in the end.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He is set to be a free agent this offseason after playing out the final year of his deal and made a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

In 2022, Garoppolo appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

