Rams Signing Cooper Kupp To Three-Year, $80M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Rams have reached an agreement with WR Cooper Kupp on a three-year extension worth $110 million over the five years of the agreement.

Kupp’s three-year extension is worth $80 million with $75 million guaranteed.

Kupp makes $25 million per year in new money and a five-year average of $22 million. He’s under contract through the 2026 season.

Reports had said that the two parties were closing in on an extension and a deal could be done as soon as tonight that would leave Kupp among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Kupp, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Kupp appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns.