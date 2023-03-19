BREAKING: Texans Signing LT Laremy Tunsil To Three-Year, $75M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans and LT Laremy Tunsil have reached an agreement on a three-year, $75 million extension.

Rapoport adds the deal includes $50 million guaranteed. It once again makes Tunsil the NFL’s highest-paid tackle, resetting the market to $25 million a year, and ensures Tunsil will remain in Houston despite offseason trade speculation.

Tunsil, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed. Tunsil is set to make a base salary of $18.5 million next season.

In 2022, Tunsil has appeared in 15 games for the Texans and made 15 starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 12 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.