BREAKING: Vikings Signing DE Marcus Davenport To One-Year, $13M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are signing DE Marcus Davenport to a one-year contract worth $13 million.

Davenport is a high-upside edge rusher, who was one of the best available players in this year’s free agent market.

It seemed like Davenport could be one of the big winners and while $13 million is a good salary, he’ll be back on the open market next year hoping for an even better deal.

Davenport, 26, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season that paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed. Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

