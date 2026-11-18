According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are designating TE Caleb Lohner to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens his 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Lohner, 25, transferred to Utah after spending two years at Baylor and two years at BYU. He played basketball at each school during his college career and played football for the first time in Utah.

The Broncos selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.309 million rookie contract with a $109,488 signing bonus.

During his college career at Utah, Lohner recorded four receptions for 54 yards (13.5 YPC), with all four catches being touchdowns.