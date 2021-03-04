Broncos GM George Paton: Re-Signing DL Shelby Harris Is A Priority

New Broncos GM George Paton told reporters on Thursday that he has spoken to DL Shelby Harris‘ agent and they view him as a “priority” for them this offseason.

“He is a priority in free agency. Vic has spoken with him. He’s a guy we definitely want back,” Paton said, per Troy Renck.

Harris is, once again, one of the best interior defensive linemen in this year’s free agent market. However, he was forced to play on a one-year contract after encountering a limited market.

Harris, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on an off of their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million last year.

Harris will be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.

