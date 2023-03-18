Broncos Re-Signing CB Essang Bassey To One-Year Deal

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos are re-signing CB Essang Bassey to a one-year contract.

This is interesting because Klis mentioned a few days ago that it appeared unlikely Bassey was going to return to Denver and could end up signing with the Jaguars.

Bassey, 24, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest following the 2020 NFL Draft. Bassey made the active roster coming out of camp his first two years but was waived in December and claimed by the Chargers.

Bassey was waived by the Chargers coming out of the preseason last year and he later signed on with the Broncos.

In 2022, Bassey appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and recorded 14 tackles and two pass defenses.