Broncos Re-Signing RB Jaleel McLaughlin To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have agreed to terms with RB Jaleel McLaughlin on a one-year extension.

The team declined to tender him as a restricted free agent, which would have been a little over $3 million, but it was reported that Denver was still interested in bringing him back.

McLaughlin, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2023. He wound up cracking Denver’s active roster in each of the past three seasons.

In 2025, McLaughlin appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 37 rushing attempts for 187 yards (5.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with four receptions on six targets for 27 yards (6.8 YPC).