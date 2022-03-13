Broncos Signing Andrew Beck To One-Year Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Denver Broncos are signing FB/TE Andrew Beck, a restricted free agent, to a one-year contract extension.

Beck, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas before he was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Broncos.

He originally entered the league as a blocking tight end, but Denver has also opted to use him at fullback.

In 2021, Beck appeared in 12 games for the Broncos but did not record any statistics.