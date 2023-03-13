Broncos Signing DL Zach Allen To Three-Year, $45.75M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are signing former Cardinals’ DE Zach Allen to a three-year, $45.75 million deal that includes $32.5 million guaranteed at signing.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that the Texans could be a team to watch for Allen, given that he has ties to DC Matt Burke.

However, Allen also has ties to new Broncos DC Vance Joseph and it appears as though the felt the Broncos were the better fit.

Allen, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals out of Boston College back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.3 million and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 this season.

In 2022, Allen appeared in 13 games and recorded 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and eight pass defenses.

