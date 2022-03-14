Broncos Signing DT D.J. Jones To Three-Year, $30M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos have agreed to terms with former 49ers DT D.J. Jones on a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $20 million fully guaranteed.

Jones, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.54 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Jones was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers.

In 2021, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 56 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.

