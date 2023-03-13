Broncos Signing G Ben Powers To Four-Year, $52M Deal

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Broncos are signing G Ben Powers to a four-year contract.

Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $52 million and will include $28.5 million guaranteed.

Powers, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career after finishing out a four-year, $3,217,532 contract that included a $697,532 signing bonus, $697,532 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $804,383.

In 2022, Powers appeared in and started 17 games for the Ravens at guard.