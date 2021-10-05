Broncos Signing LB Avery Williamson To Practice Squad

According to Ryan O’Halloran, the Broncos are signing ILB Avery Williamson to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Denver brought Williamson in for a workout and was clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

The Broncos’ practice squad now includes:

T Quinn Bailey TE Shaun Beyer WR Tyrie Cleveland T Drew Himmelman LB Curtis Robinson G Austin Schlottmann DE Marquiss Spencer LB Barrington Wade WR Seth Williams DE Jonathan Harris WR De’Mornay Pierson-El DB Saivion Smith WR Rico Gafford C Javon Patterson WR Josh Malone LB Avery Williamson

Williamson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract with Tennessee before agreeing to a three-year, $22.5 million contract that includes $16 million guaranteed with the Jets.

Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear last year. He later agreed to a pay cut that reduced his 2020 salary to $3.5 million for the 2020 season.

The Jets traded Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

In 2020, Williamson appeared seven games for the Jets and eight with the Steelers, recording 111 tackles, one sack, an interception, and three passes defended.