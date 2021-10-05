Broncos Signing LB Avery Williamson To Practice Squad

According to Ryan O’Halloran, the Broncos are signing ILB Avery Williamson to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Denver brought Williamson in for a workout and was clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.
The Broncos’ practice squad now includes:
- T Quinn Bailey
- TE Shaun Beyer
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- T Drew Himmelman
- LB Curtis Robinson
- G Austin Schlottmann
- DE Marquiss Spencer
- LB Barrington Wade
- WR Seth Williams
- DE Jonathan Harris
- WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
- DB Saivion Smith
- WR Rico Gafford
- C Javon Patterson
- WR Josh Malone
- LB Avery Williamson
Williamson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract with Tennessee before agreeing to a three-year, $22.5 million contract that includes $16 million guaranteed with the Jets.
Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear last year. He later agreed to a pay cut that reduced his 2020 salary to $3.5 million for the 2020 season.
The Jets traded Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick.
In 2020, Williamson appeared seven games for the Jets and eight with the Steelers, recording 111 tackles, one sack, an interception, and three passes defended.
