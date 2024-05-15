Broncos Signing P Trenton Gill

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are signing P Trenton Gill to a contract on Wednesday.

Gill, 25, was drafted in the seventh round out of N.C. State by the Bears with the No. 255 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s was entering the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3.7 million when the Bears cut hm loose earlier this month.

In 2023, Gill appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and punted 67 times with an average of 46.1 yards per punt, eight touchbacks and 18 kicks placed inside the 20.