Broncos Signing RB Samaje Perine To Two-Year, $7.5M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Broncos are signing RB Samaje Perine to a two-year deal.

Perine has been a valuable role player for the Bengals as a third-down back the past couple of seasons and has played well when his number was called.

Denver needs insurance for RB Javonte Williams who’s coming off a major knee injury.

Perine, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract with Washington waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals later claimed Perine off of waivers before cutting him loose and later re-signing him to their practice squad. From there, the Dolphins added him to their active roster and he eventually returned to the Bengals in 2020.

Cincinnati re-signed Perine to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He returned again in 2022.

In 2022, Perine appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and rushed 95 times for 394 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns while also catching 38 passes on 51 targets for 287 yards and four touchdowns.