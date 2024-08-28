Broncos Signing TE Donald Parham To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are signing TE Donald Parham to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Parham, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson but was waived after a couple of days and signed by the Commanders.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Parham coming out of the preseason and he had a brief stint on their practice squad. From there, he signed with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before signing with the Chargers in April of 2020.

He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal and then re-signed with them once more as an exclusive rights free agent. Los Angeles re-signed Parham to yet another one-year deal back in March of 2023 and he is now a part of their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Parham appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught 27 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns.